“Piolo, Iza, Dingdong at 50 pang personalidad, lumalaban bilang mga Earth Day warriors”

Sa kalagitnaan ng laban sa COVID-19, tuloy ang laban ng mga “Earth Day Warriors” para sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan.
Sanib-puwersa ang 50 Pinoy Earth Day warriors na pinangungunahan ng iba’t-ibang personalidad mula sa iba’t ibang Iarangan at propesyon para sa 50th anniversary ng Earth Day sa darating na April 22, 2020.
Humaharap man sa krisis na COVID-19 ang Pilipinas at ang buong mundo ngayon, hindi pa rin naging hadlang ito para ipaalala ang pag-iingat para sa ating kalikasan.
Sa iisang hangarin ng Earth Day Network at PLDT-Smart Sustainability program na Gabay Kalikasan, nagpahayag ng kani-kanilang suporta ang mga bituin tulad nina Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes at Iza Calzado.
Bukod kay Piolo, Dingdong at Iza, nagbahagi rin ng kanilang suporta sa kanilang efforts sa pangangalaga ng kalikasan sina 2017 Miss Earth Karen Ibasco, Jugs Jugueta, Joel Torre, Janine Gutierrez, Noel Cabangon, DOT Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat at ang child star na si Xia Vigor.
Para sa PLDT Chief Sustainability officer ng Gabay Kalikasan na si Chaye Cabal-Revilla, tuluy-tuloy ang kanilang efforts at pakikipagtulungan sa private at non-government organizations para pangalagaan ng kalikasan.
Isa lamang ang Pilipinas sa mga bansang naki-bahagi sa worldwide Earth Day celebration.