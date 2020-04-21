“Piolo, Iza, Dingdong at 50 pang personalidad, lumalaban bilang mga Earth Day warriors”

@dongdantes, Founder of @yespinoy, uses his #VoiceForThePlanet to fight for a better future! 💚 Celebrity, actor, director and reservist Dong Dantes founded and chaired @yespinoy Foundation since 2009 to champion Filipinos’ empowerment, responsible citizen participation and resilience building. Through partnerships and volunteerism, YPF has been able to train around 32,000 young people and leaders on climate action, disaster preparedness and leadership; distribute more than 2000 Go Bags; lead more than 20 disaster response operations; turn over a two-storey, four classroom building with 3,000 DepEd-accredited school chairs to Typhoon Haiyan-affected Estancia Central School in Iloilo; and provide bag-making livelihood to Yolanda survivors and differently-abled youth through the social-enterprise Taclob under the disaster preparedness program, I am Super. Dong also served as Commissioner-at-Large of the National Youth Commission (NYC) and, in 2015, he spearheaded the #NowPH campaign that resulted in 3.6 million pledges for the historic COP 21, and in the issuance of Proclamations declaring November 25 of every year as the ‘National Day for Youth in Climate Action’ and ‘ASEAN Youth in Climate Action and Disaster Resilience Day’. Official partnerships with DILG and OCD were also sealed to strategically engage the youth in disaster risk reduction and management. #EarthDay #EarthDay2020 #EarthDayPH #ClimateAction #EarthDayEveryDay

