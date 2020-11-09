“Piolo Pascual donates 200 bikes, vests, and helmets to Gretchen Ho-led initiative”

Piolo Pascual is the latest celebrity to join Gretchen Ho’s Donate a Bike, Save A Job Project.

People close to Piolo Pascual very well know how generous he is — so it came as no surprise that he recently reached out to Gretchen Ho to donate a total of 200 bikes, vests, and helmets.

Last Sunday, November 8, Piolo officially turned over the first 100 bikes to Gretchen at the Quezon City Memorial Circle while the second batch of donations will be turned over on November 15.

In photos provided by Star Magic, Piolo can be seen enjoying a ride with Gretchen while they were trying out the bikes to be given away.

Piolo’s donations are part of Gretchen Ho’s ongoing Donate A Bike, Save A Job project which aims to provide a mode of transportation to those in need during these trying times.

But Piolo isn’t the first celebrity to join the cause as personalities like Catriona Gray, Sam Milby, and Zanjoe Marudo also joined the initiative to help more people.

It was in August when Gretchen started the campaign that has since helped hundreds of Filipinos across the Metro.

The Kapamilya TV host’s first-hand experience with the limited transportation brought about by the pandemic last June pushed her to donate bicycles to workers.

Several netizens have been inspired by Gretchen’s initiative that has touched the lives of many.

If you also want to donate, you may reach out to Gretchen via [email protected] or simply give her a message on her social media pages.