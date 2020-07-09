“Piolo Pascual sa pamba-bash sa kanya: ‘I love my country regardless of who the President is’”

Sa isang statement, ipinaliwanag ni Piolo Pascual na walang kinalaman sa politika ang pagpunta niya sa Sagada kasama ang direktor na si Joyce Bernal.

Matindi ang pamba-bash ng netizens sa Kapamilya actor na si Piolo social media. Nag-ugat ito nung lumabas ang balitang kasama niya si Direk Joyce Bernal sa Sagada para mag-shoot ng ilang video clips na gagamitin para sa SONA ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Marami kaagad ang humusga sa ginawa ni Piolo at binigyan ng political color ang pagsama niya sa kaibigang director na hindi naman inaalam ang kanyang side. Ang ibang nabasa namin ay below the belt talaga.

Sa text message sa amin ni Piolo ay nagpasalamat siya sa mga kasamahan sa media na hindi agad siya hinusgahan. Dito rin niya sinabi na maglalabas siya ng official statement ngayong Huwebes, July 9, para malinawan ang lahat.

Ayon kay Piolo, nalungkot siya na kaagad siyang hinusgahan ng netizens. Wala rin daw kinalaman ang pagiging magkaibigan nila ni Direk Joyce sa kung anong political beliefs ang meron siya.

Iginiit din ni Piolo na hindi puwedeng kwestyunin ang loyalty niya sa ABS-CBN dahil napakalaki ng utang na loob niya sa network na naging instrument para maging matagumpay ang kanyang showbiz career.

Sa bandang huli ng kanyang official statement ay nakiusap ang aktor na magtulungang i-encourage ang isa’t isa, manalangin at palaganapin ang pag-asa at pagmamahal. Maikli lang daw ang buhay kaya hindi na dapat pairalin ang galit at poot.

Narito ang kabuuan ng official statement ni Piolo Pascual:

“In this time of pandemic and uncertainty, I always pray for God’s grace and wisdom.

“I grew up in a Christian home and we were raised to value hardwork and loyalty. To not bit the hand that feeds you.

“With the recent controversy involving my friend Direk Joyce and myself, it saddened me to ge judged without knowing the facts. I’m the type who just lets things pass and the truth speak for itself but this time I’m forced to air my side for clarity.

“My loyalty has been with ABS-CBN since I was born in this business. My trip to Sagada had nothing to do with the government. I haven’t met the President personally and I don’t do politics as some may know. I was there with Direk Joyce and my friend Illac Diaz to help Direk Joyce get footage for her personal message/video before the start of the SONA, showing how the environment has changed positively because of the pandemic.

“This is isn’t about the President…”

“We went through the process of applying for a clearance to enter Sagada with a written document addressed to the Mayor and he gave us a verbal approval and so we drove for nine (9) hours to the Mt. Province. We were escorted by the police from Baguio City to Sagada to make sure we didn’t go anywhere else or deviate from our trip. When we got to my friend’s place, Direk Joyce was invited by the Sangguniang Bayan to explain that we couldn’t stay there for a very valid reason, vetoing the decision of the Mayor which we respected and they even offered for us to stay the night since it was a long travel.

“Same thing when we tried to go to Banawe, we went to the Capitol and Direk Joyce asked the Governor where we could shoot but the Mayor also declined since there were active cases there. We were in touch with the local council and respected their decision and by the way, all of us did a rapid test before even going on this trip.

“Then we tried Baguio by first calling the Mayor’s office and he willingly took us in as long as we went through safety protocols and following guidelines, all along being escorted by the police.

“Finally, we arrived in Baguio City. We lined up for the triage and got our clearance for entry. The next day we did a swab test again and just shot at places wherein nature was the subject and not the people.

“My association with Direk Joyce has got nothing to do with my political stand and as a citizen of this country. I love my country regardless of who the President is and I love my home network which is ABS-CBN.

“There’s not a day that I didn’t pray for ABS-CBN. I love my job and I love this nation, so please stop hating or judging as the world is already at the brink of losing hope.

“Let’s encourage, build each other up, pray for each other and spread understanding, compassion and most of all hope and love.

“Life is too short to be lived with anger and bitterness in our hearts.

“God bless you.

“Piolo Pascual.”