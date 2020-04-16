Pippa: Requiring gencos to accept force majeure claims harmful

INVOKING the force majeure provision in the power supply agreements (PSAs) of distribution utilities (DUs) and electric cooperatives (ECs) would be detrimental to consumers, according to a group of power producers in the country. In a statement, Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, Inc. (Pippa) President and Executive Director Anne Estorco-Montelibano said mandating generation companies to accept force majeure claims by DUs and ECs would not only disrupt the power supply chain, but also “tantamount to one sector taking advantage of the other.” She added that “using consumer interest as a guise for undermining power supply contracts should not be allowed, as this will affect the ability of generating companies to pay for fuel, operating costs and even loans, which will render it unable to continue operating its power plants.”