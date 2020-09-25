“Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2020 tuloy kahit may pandemic”

Online ngayon taon ang Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Tuloy pa rin ang Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2020 sa kabila ng dinaranasang pandemya ng bansa. Ito ang idineklara ni Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chair Liza Dino-Seguerra sa ginanap na virtual mediacon para sa Kuwentong Sandaan.

Nasa ika-apat na taon na ang PPP ngayong 2020 at sa nakaraang tatlong taon ay nakapagpalabas ito ng magagandang pelikula na ang ilan ay tinangkilik ng mga manonood.

Ilan sa mga pelikulang naging bahagi ng PPP ay ang 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, Bar Boys, Birdshot, Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B, Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi, Bakwit Boys, The Day After Valentine’s, Signal Rock, Cuddle Weather, The Panti Sisters, at marami pang iba.

Ngayong taon ay more than 100 films (full length and short films) online ang ipalalabas at mapapanood ito sa isang exclusive FDCP-sponsored platform (FDCPchannel.ph) from October 31 to November 15.

Among the SECTIONS include:

1. Premieres

2. Tribute (films of legends who passed away)

3. Oscar submission of PH entries

4. Films of National Artists

5. Genre Films

6. Regional Film Festival Films

7. Documentaries

8. Digitally-Restored Classics

There will also be twelve (12) short films in competition under the CINE MARYA Filmfest, a project of FDCP the past two years (all premiere screenings).

Magkakaroon ng three types of ONLINE PASSES: One Day Pass / Half-run Pass / and Premium Pass.

Both mainstream and independent film productions are invited to showcase their films to be available for streaming. Ang 100 percent ng kikitain sa online sales ay mapupunta nang buo sa mga film producers.