PISTON official, 5 drivers nabbed for quarantine violations after rally vs jeepney ban

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested Ruben Baylon, deputy secretary-general of transport group PISTON, and five other jeepney drivers for allegedly violating quarantine rules after they joined a protest against the jeepney ban in Barangay 83 in Caloocan City on Tuesday.

According to the Caloocan City Police Station, the jeepney drivers staged the protest at the corner of the EDSA northbound lane and Concepcion Street at 10 a.m.

The drivers were calling for the government to allow jeepneys back on the road, considering that a less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ) had already replaced the enhanced GCQ.

After the protest, police officers first approached the drivers and told them to leave the area. But the drivers refused.

The officers arrested them and brought them to the police station at 1:30 p.m.

Police identified the five other drivers as Severino Ramos, 59; Wilson Ramilia, 43; Ramon Paloma, 48; Arsenio Ymas Jr, 56; and Elmer Cordero, 72.

Police will file criminal complaints against them for violating city ordinances on social distancing and mass gatherings and for resistance and disobedience to persons in authority under the Revised Penal Code.

In a tweet, the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) denounced the arrest of the drivers.

“Bagama’t mahigpit nilang pinatupad ang physical distancing at nagsuot sila ng facemask, inaresto pa rin ng mga pulis at dinala sa presinto sa Sangandaan ang mga drayber. Kasama sa kanila si Ruben Baylon, ang Deputy Secretary General ng Piston,” read the tweet.

[Although they observed physical distancing and wore face masks, they were arrested by the police and were brought to Sagandaan [to the Caloocan City Police Station. With them was Ruben Baylon, deputy secretary- general of PISTON.]

