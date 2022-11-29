Pixalate Releases Q3 2022 Ad Compliance Report For Apple And Google App Stores, Finds $2MM Ad Spend On Apps With Missing Privacy Policies

Report finds 39% decrease in programmatic advertising on apps without a detectable privacy policy from Q2 2022.

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2022 Programmatic Ads On Apps With A Missing Privacy Policy Report , a comprehensive analysis of how many mobile apps without detectable privacy policies within the Apple and Google stores ran programmatic ads in Q3 2022.

Key Findings:

5.4k+ apps w/ programmatic ads and a missing privacy policy across Google (3.8k+), Apple app stores (1.5k+) in Q3.

across Google (3.8k+), Apple app stores (1.5k+) in Q3. 39% decrease QoQ in Q3, and 23% decrease in Q2. Apps with ads and no privacy policy detected went from 11k+ apps in Q1 to 5.4k+ apps in Q3 .

QoQ in Q3, and 23% decrease in Q2. Apps with ads and no privacy policy detected went . $2M+ accumulated (estimated) ad spend on apps with a missing privacy policy across Google (1.7M$+), Apple app stores (330k$+) in Q3 2022.

accumulated (estimated) apps with a missing privacy policy across app stores in Q3 2022. 84%+ (4.5k+) apps with ads and a missing privacy policy have no country of registry identified, nearly 1.7% (95) registered in the US.

Download the report here: Q3 2022 Programmatic Ads On Apps With A Missing Privacy Policy Report .

