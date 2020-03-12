Pixies Are Postponing Their Remaining Australian Tour Dates Due To Public Health Concerns

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

Unfortunate news for Pixies fans this morning, they’ll be postponing the remainder of their Aussie tour. They still had performances scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth.

In a statement the band has said, “Out of caution for current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all of these shows will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates.

“Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to returning to Australia.”

The band is working alongside Live Nation to reschedule the shows for later in the year.

Ticket holders can hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled dates or seek a refund at the point of purchase.

Pixies were meant to perform in Brisbane tonight and tomorrow night before heading to Sydney and Perth. Catch their cancelled shows below.

Pixies Cancelled Aussie Tour Dates

Thursday, 12th March

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, 13th March

Fortitude Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 14th March

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Sunday, 15th March

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Tuesday, 17th March

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth