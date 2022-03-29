Pixies To Bring ‘Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa’ Tour To Australia In 2022

Pixies were forced to cut their 2020 Australian tour short due to growing case numbers of a new little virus. With a triply vaxxed population, the legendary Boston band have announced their return.

The 2022 Australian leg of Pixies’ Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa tour takes place in December. The band, led by vocalist/guitarist Black Francis and featuring drummer Dave Lovering, guitarist Joey Santiago and bass player Paz Lenchantin, will perform headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Come On Pilgrim is the name of Pixies’ debut EP from 1987. It includes many live favourites, such as ‘Caribou, ‘The Holiday Song’ and ‘I’ve Been Tired’. Surfer Rosa, Pixies’ debut album, came out in 1988 and sprouted such indie classics as ‘Bone Machine’, ‘Where Is My Mind?’, ‘Gigantic’ and ‘Cactus’.

The band will perform Come On Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in their entirety in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth, as well as Wellington and Christchurch. In Melbourne and Auckland, they’ll play a brand new set comprising songs from across their seven album catalogue, plus some brand new ones.

Pixies: Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa 2022 Australian Tour

Friday, 2nd December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 3rd December – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Wednesday, 7th December – Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, 8th December – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday, 10th December – Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth

Tickets go on sale at 2pm local time on Tuesday, 5th April. Live Nation pre-sale run from 1pm local time on Friday, 1st April until Tuesday, 5th April, 1pm local. More info here.