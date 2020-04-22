Pizza 4P’s donated meals to health workers in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, in cooperation with Mekong Capital

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Toward the end of March 2020, Pizza 4P’s and Mekong Capital’s Future Changer Fund have successfully donated meals to doctors, nurses and staff at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.



More than 1000 meals were prepared with the contribution of hundreds of Pizza 4P’s staff from 7 branches. The donation program was held in 2 locations: at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCM on the 25th of March and at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on the 2nd of April.

It was our absolute pleasure to see the big smiles of these health workers, who are at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus. With the mission to “Delivering Wow, Sharing Happiness”, Pizza 4P’s hopes that this simple support can help generate more happiness and positive energy for them.

At Pizza 4P’s, social responsibility is considered an honor. “We urge all members of the public to hold in their hearts not only those who are suffering but also those who are putting themselves in harm’s way, each and every day,” said Mr. Yosuke Masuko – Co-founder and CEO of Pizza 4P’s.

Images and video of the donation program: find here .

About Pizza 4P’s:

Established in 2011, Pizza 4P’s is an Italian-Japanese pizza restaurant with branches located in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Nha Trang. Not only favored by diners with unique food quality, house-made fresh cheese, customer service and so on, Pizza 4P’s is also known as a pioneer in sustainability and corporate social responsibility in the F&B industry in Vietnam.

About Mekong Capital:

Mekong Capital is a Vietnam-focused Private Equity firm, specializing in consumer-driven businesses. Mekong Capital’s investee companies are typically among the fastest growing and market leading companies in Vietnam’s consumer-driven sectors such as retail, restaurants, consumer products and distribution.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200422/2783375-1?lang=0