Plan to deport OFW an ‘overkill’

It is a case of “overkill” and a show of “misplaced priorities” for the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) to seek the deportation of a Filipino worker in Taiwan because of her posts critical of President Duterte, according to Sen. Joel Villanueva.
Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee, said the Dole has more important things to focus on, such as the distribution of aid to overseas Filipino workers affected by the new coronavirus crisis. —LEILA B. SALAVERRIA INQ
