Plane going to Japan bursts into flames at NAIA runway

MANILA, Philippines — A Lion Air West Wind 24 aircraft exploded and caught fire at around 8:00 P.M. on a runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday night.

The flight was on its way to Haneda, Japan on a medical evacuation mission. It was carrying a Canadian patient, according to a report of DZRH.

In tweets Senator Richard Gordon, who is also the chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), said its fire and medic teams were dispatched to the scene.

The Lion Air aircraft RPC 5880 was carrying eight passengers on board including a flight medic, nurse, doctor, three flight crew, the patient and a companion.  The plane caught fire then exploded as it was taking off on runway 06/24.

Gordon also showed photos from the PRC, showing the current situation in the area.

No passenger survived the accident a statement released by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

The fire was put out at 9:02 p.m.

The runway has been temporarily closed, as investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aeronautics Authority of the Philippines are now on site to determine the cause of the incident.

Details on the condition of the passengers are still being confirmed as of writing.

