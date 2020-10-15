Planet Water Foundation and Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co to Deliver Clean Water & Handwashing Facilities in Vietnam

Partnership brings handwashing facilities to schools at a time when they are needed more than ever

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Planet Water Foundation, a nonprofit organization that addresses global water poverty by providing clean water access and hygiene education programs, and Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co. Ltd, a leading textile manufacturer, are launching a partnership to bring handwashing and clean drinking water facilities into schools in Vietnam.

The partnership will see Planet Water’s AquaTower, an integrated solution for safe, healthy schools, installed in three communities in Hung Yen province, Vietnam, bringing benefits to over 5,000 people. In addition, Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co. Ltd, will be supporting the provision of three Community Education programs which will be conducted by Planet Water’s team of educators, providing education to members of the community on best practices around handwashing and the spreading of germs.

Under the partnership, teams of volunteers from Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing will support the AquaTower installations, making a meaningful contribution to the communities in which the projects will be installed.

Global Handwashing Day takes place on October 15, and is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

“We are honored to be expanding our presence in Vietnam thanks to the support of Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co, Ltd,” said Mark Steele, Founder & CEO of Planet Water Foundation. “Handwashing facilities and access to safe, clean drinking water are more important today than ever before and we have therefore made handwashing a focal point of all our programs, including providing one year’s supply of hand soap with all our AquaTower deployments, and strengthening the handwashing content included in our education programming.”

About Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co. Ltd.

Hung Yen is a fabric manufacturer established in Vietnam in 2008 by the Italian Carvico Group, one of the largest global players operating in the textile industry for over 50 years. Carvico group has been leading the market through impressive technological know-how, a sustainable approach to production and top quality and service, typical of the Italian excellence in textiles. Hung Yen’s offering of fabrics widely ranges from swimwear to active wear, with a portfolio of over 300 customers all around the globe. Our motto “Quality with Ethics” is translated into a daily effort to increase the use of recycled materials, support social initiatives and produce with great attention to the surrounding environment. Every year our commitment to research and development brings new results and sets new goals and trends for a modern and vibrant presence on the market. For more information, please visit: https://www.hungyen-kd.com