Planetarium to temporarily close

The National Museum announced on Monday the temporary closure of the Planetarium.

It said that the Planetarium building constructed in 1975 “retired.”

“Announcing the temporary closure of the National Planetarium as an institution and the decommissioning of its building in Rizal Park, Manila, inaugurated in 1975,” the museum said in a statement on its Facebook page on Monday night. “There are times in the life of a beloved institution where a long chapter has to be brought to a close in order to start a new one, for a new contemporary world and a new set of generations of Filipinos.”

The closure will also give way to the rehabilitation of Rizal Park.

“We are sad to retire the old building, which has in its own way been a landmark in Manila and a pillar of the National Museum of the Philippines as a whole, but we are excited and motivated to work to deliver a new facility that will breathe new life into the National Planetarium as a beloved institution,” the agency said.