Plania upsets Greer with MD

Filipino Mike “Magic” Plania made his ‘bubble’ debut a night to remember when he floored American Joshua Greer twice on the way to a majority decision victory on Wednesday at the MGM Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Greer, 26, came out too late unleashing his short punches in last three rounds, as Plania already looked heading for the win after scoring a knockdown in the first and sixth round knockdown in their non-title bantamweight 10-round bout organized by the Top Rank’s live main event without audience.

Although it looked like he’s losing the final three rounds, the 23-year-old General Santos City native just wisely moved out from Greer and threw some counter-punches to seal the win. Plania became the first ever Filipino to win a boxing match under the “new normal.”

Judge Dave Moretti gave a 94-94 score, while the two other judges Tim Cheatham and Patricia Morse Jarman saw Plania the winner with their 96-92 and 97-91 scores, respectively, which impressed Top Rank’s chief Bob Arum.