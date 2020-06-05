Planned Middle East boxing summit draws excitement

Prominent figures in the boxing world, including Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum, are excited for the planned international boxing summit in autumn this year in Bahrain, a collaboration between Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa (KHK) Sports and MTK Global.

The event, titled “Global Leaders’ Summit,” will gather major power brokers and leaders in boxing to discuss how to bring the combat sport to the next level.

The two Middle East-based sports companies will also stage their first-ever world title fight following the summit.

Bob Arum AFP FILE PHOTO

“Top Rank is very excited to have received the news from MTK Global that we may be about to conclude a major arrangement to do world-class boxing matches together with his Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports,” said Arum.

Arum is reportedly arranging a super welterweight match between Filipino fighting senator and World Boxing Association champion Manny Pacquiao and American World Boxing Organization titleholder Terence Crawford in Bahrain.

“We are very enthusiastic about putting events in Bahrain and making the country a worldwide tourist destination,” added the legendary promoter.

Renowned boxing manager Shelly Finkel, who has handled Pacquiao, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, also commended KHK and MTK’s grand plan, adding he is open to attending the event.

“I am very excited about Bahrain’s interest in developing boxing on an international level, and so long as it is safe to do so, I am very much looking forward to accepting Daniel [Kinahan], MTK Global and KHK Sports’ invitation to attend the inaugural Global Leaders’ Summit,” said Finkel.

Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions, who has managed famous British boxers, among them Ricky Hatton, Amir Khan and Naseem Hamed, also welcomed the development.

“It is great news for our sport. Through the effort, support and vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports and their advisor Daniel Kinahan, this will create fantastic opportunities for boxing and boxers.”

All-time boxing great Roy Jones Jr., former three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis and ex-unified world light-welterweight titlist Khan praised the planned summit as well.

Promoter and former world cruiserweight champ Badou Jack, promoter Kalle Sauerland, Sky Sports pundit and ex-world cruiserweight king Johnny Nelson, and super welterweight titlist-turned trainer Jamie Moore, among others, also commended the endeavor.

The summit’s exact date is yet to be announced, as the world is still battling with the coronavirus pandemic.