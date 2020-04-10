Planning for the Unexpected: SSI Schaefer and Partners Grow Cold-chain Capacity in South-East Asia’s F&B Industry, adding 145 Million kg in Capacity in Two Years

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SSI Schaefer, the global leader of warehouse and logistics solutions in cooperation with ORCA, a pioneering cold-chain solutions provider, announced the opening of the Philippines first world-class chain storage system. The Taguig facility significantly increases the country’s logistics capacity and preparedness for unforeseen events. The facility, which officially launched in February, is the latest collaborative project in the region following a larger ASRS contract for a cold chain food manufacturer in Singapore in late 2019 and adds a further 20 million kilos of frozen food capacity to the region.

The United Nations estimates that by 2050, we will need to feed over 9 billion people. In preparation for this exponential growth and to unforeseen events, we must come together to scale up actions that will feed the world, in a way that is resource-efficient and resilient.

According to a report by BSR, up to 37% of food retail value per year is lost due to poor packing, storage and handling, further weakening our preparedness for events beyond our control.

“For Food & Beverage and supply chain leaders, the pervasive nature of unforeseen events, such as natural disasters, pose unprecedented risks. In times of need, labour restrictions and panic buying place a significant strain on logistics and resources. Upgrading, diversifying and improving supply chain efficiency is half the battle in winning the war on unpreparedness, with the benefit of immediate cost and performance benefits,” said, Xavier Perello Pairada, Managing Director – South and South East Asia, SSI Schaefer.

The upgrading of cold supply chain capacity in the Philippines will add 20,000 pallets to cold-chain storage (equal to 20 million kg of frozen food) and provide a more reliable and consistent food safety and security network. In just two years, SSI Schaefer joint partnership projects in the ASEAN region have increased frozen food capacity by 145 million kilos, through the upgrading and modernisation of facilities to contribute to the building of a more robust food supply network.

“As the prevalence of climate change and unforeseen events increases, it is imperative that we use the opportunities technological advantages provide to upgrade global supply chains in preparation for the unexpected. More must be done collectively to improve the robustness of supply networks,” added, Xavier Perello Pairada.

How to build capacity and ensure preparedness for unforeseen events?

Bring warehouse management up-to-date: Advances in management technology have meant that real-time inventory monitoring is now a possibility – the ability to know which product and how much is where, is critical during times of need. Without a Warehouse Management System (WMS) in place, it is difficult to track inventory and even more so to accurately forecast what’s needed to fulfil orders in the pipeline. ORCA’s system also helps customers with load planning, thanks to real-time data from its automated system. It can provide recommendations instantly on the type of truck to best move products, which is essential during outages or when warehouses and logistics systems become inaccessible.

Much like the technology used to manage warehouses has advanced incredibly over the last 30 years, so too has the structure of warehouses. The introduction of simplified, rack-clad warehouses allows for faster construction times, maximisation of space and customisation for different storage systems whether its pallets or boxes, manual or automatic storage; llowing logistics suppliers to respond to all types of loading units, operations and necessities. Rack-clad warehouses are also more resistant to natural disasters, like earthquakes and typhoons. Automate if possible: Automated Storage Retrieval System (ASRS), such as those used in the Philippines’ first cold-chain storage centre works with rack-clad structures to move pallets of food using cranes. Compared to conventional warehouses, ASRS involves minimal-to-no-human intervention in storage operations. This can improve food-safety, manage the loss of revenue through spoilage, create a safer work environment and ensure continuity when unforeseen events occur.

About SSI Schaefer

The SSI Schaefer Group is the world’s leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions. Employing 10,500 people across six continents, SSI Schaefer develops and implements innovative industry-specific answers to its customers’ unique challenges, by designing, developing and manufacturing systems for warehouses, industrial plants, workshops and offices. SSI Schaefer is also a leading provider of modular, regularly updated software for in-house material flows. Designed by a strong team of 1,100 engineers, SSI Schaefer’s broad IT offering, including its own WAMAS® and SAP products, delivers seamless support for all warehouse and material flow processes.

For more information, please visit https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-sg

Video – https://cdn4.prnasia.com/002071/mnr/video/20200402_SSI_Schaefer.mp4