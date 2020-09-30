“‘Plantita Queen’: Jinkee Pacquiao’s giant indoor plant wows netizens”

One netizen commented on Jinkee Pacquiao’s post: ‘Forest ‘yung nabili niya mars.’

Jinkee Pacquiao set the online world abuzz anew after showing off her gigantic plant in her recent social media post that caught the eyes of the netizens.

In the said post, Jinkee posed for the camera with the gigantic plant in the background.

“When you woke up this morning, God gave you a gift called ‘today’. Always remember how precious this gift is because you can never get back the time that has gone by,” Jinkee captioned the photo.

Netizens were quick to comment that the plant looks very expensive. They also identified it as a variegated alocasia elephant ear.

“May nanalo na sa halaman!” one netizen said.

“Plantita Queen,” another netizen said.

“Forest ‘yung nabili niya mars,” one netizen quipped.

WATCH: Jinkee Pacquiao shares family’s quarantine routine in latest vlog

Jinkee’s latest post on Facebook has already gained 48K likes as of this writing.

The socialite has been sharing glimpses of her plants on social media recently.