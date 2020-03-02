Play Ozzy Osbourne’s New 8-Bit Video Game, ‘Legends Of Ozzy’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 2, 2020

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released his first album in a decade with Ordinary Man. To coincide, the Prince of Darkness himself has released a new 8-bit browser video game called Legend of Ozzy.

The relatively straightforward, retro style game situates you as a bat (with Ozzy’s head) who needs to avoid monsters – wolves, devils and evil eyes. You must collect blood droplets that pass by as the screen ascends.

“Your hunger is everlasting. Collect the blood to survive longer,” reads the game’s instructions. “When you get hurt, the power of magical green crosses can help you heal your wounds. Gather the coins to show your worth to the rest of the world.”

Songs from Ozzy’s new album soundtrack the game.

Play Legends of Ozzy here.

It’s not the first time Ozzy has been involved in the virtual world. He provided a voice for the 2009 game Brütal Legend, and was a playable character in Guitar Hero World Tour.

Ordinary Man saw the legendary Black Sabbath frontman collaborate with the likes of Post Malone and Elton John. It’s been a rough while for Ozzy. Last year he had to pull out of his planned headline set at Download Festival, and he recently had to cancel a planned North American tour due to health issues.