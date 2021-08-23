Play-to-earn gamers must pay taxes

The Department of Finance (DoF) on Monday said earnings from play-to-earn games such as Axie Infinity are subject to income tax.

Finance Undersecretary and head of Revenue Operations Group Antonette Tiono said that they are looking at how to tax the income earned from playing Axie Infinity.

“Yes, we looked into it and the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) looked into it, and they’ve sent a report. Apparently, it’s a non-resident foreign corporation. It is not registered in the Philippines,” she told reporters.

“That is one of the things that we hopefully capture once we have that system of registration for non-residents, those types of companies. It’s not in the Philippines, that company. But certainly whoever earns currency from it, its income, you should report it,” she added.

An article released by CNBC said that Axie Infinity, which was created by SkyMavis, “allows players to earn income through nonfungible tokens, or NFTS, and cryptocurrencies by breeding, battling and trading digital pets called Axies.”

According to Tionko, while “it”s like you are being paid in kind…like compensation in kind, it’s still taxable.”

Tionko, however, clarified that buying tokens from the Axie Infinity is not subject to tax.



“Buying tokens is not – remember the principle of taxation, it’s a flow of wealth. So buying isn’t a flow of wealth,” she said.

Tionko explained that at present, cryptocurrency is already taxable in the Philippines.

“Cryptocurrency is an asset, so it’s already taxable in the Philippines. Now, what kind of tax applies? Well, certainly, the gains are subject to income tax. But if you look at the nitty gritty of it, a lot of it really basically will depend on its characterization, which I think is something for the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to decide on,” said Tionko.

“Is it a security? Is it a currency? So, those are the things that will help us define the rules on how it should be taxed. But regardless of how it is characterized, it’s taxable, subject to income tax,” she added.