PlayOn Fest Will Stream Classic Archival Sets From Slipknot, Green Day, Paramore This Weekend

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 22, 2020

Warner Music Group have announced a new virtual livestreamed concert event this weekend with PlayOn, a three-day online event that will showcase 72 hours’ worth of footage from classic sets by 65 artists across multiple venues and festivals around the world.

There’s some huge names across the “lineup”, with archival performances streamed from the likes of Slipknot, Coldplay, Green Day, Ed Sheeran, Tones and I, Paramore, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Korn, Royal Blood, Death Cab for Cutie, The Flaming Lips, Weezer, Wiz Khalifa, Janelle Monaé and many more.

Venues and festivals footage is taken from include Coachella, Sydney Opera House, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater, Bonnaroo, The O2 Arena, Primavera Sound, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Rock In Rio, Global Citizen Festival, and more.

Some of the essential sets streamed over the course of the weekend include The Flamings Lips‘ The Soft Bulletin 20th anniversary concert at Sydney Opera House last year, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album release show at the Hollywood Pallaidum, and more.

A press release points out that many of this footage has never been made available online before, and will likely never be made available again. The event will be raising money for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. They’ve also whipped up some exclusive PlayOn Fest merch, which you can check out here, which will also be fundraising for the WHO fund.

Set times are yet to be announced, but PlayOn Fest will be kicked off by LL Cool J this Saturday at 2am AEST, running for 72 hours, via PlayOnFest.com and Songkick’s YouTube channel here.