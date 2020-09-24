PLDT assures ‘uninterrupted connection’ during AAG cable maintenance

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications firm PLDT and Smart on Thursday made sure that internet connection of its customers will be stable during the maintenance works of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) submarine cable system.

“We’re keeping you connected to ensure that you and your family continue to enjoy the strongest connections at home,” PLDT said in an advisory posted on its Facebook page.

The firm also announced that it has “enough capacity” to serve internet needs of Filipinos.

Students and employees can still continue their work-from-home scheme with uninterrupted internet connection, the company said.

“You will still be able to do video and voice calls for work and access your school’s online learning platform,” read the statement.

In an updated advisory, PLDT also informed that the international trans-Pacific submarine cable system AAG will conduct maintenance activities from Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. to Sept. 20 at 5 a.m.

Previously, PLDT flagged its customers over the measures it conducted to minimize the effect of the AAG emergency maintenance works.

