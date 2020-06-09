PLDT sees ‘stronger’ performance in H1

Even though the first month of the state-imposed lockdown slightly dampened its revenues, PLDT Inc. expects its financial performance in the first half of the year to be better in spite of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, according to its chief on Tuesday.

During his listed company’s virtual annual stockholders’ meeting, PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan expressed optimism that the telecommunications giant could “emerge stronger from this pandemic.”

Although its topline from mid-March to the first half of April was hit hard, the tycoon said PLDT saw an “upward

march [in] our revenues” beginning the week after Easter to June, propelled by its wireless and home broadband business.

Alfredo Panlilio, Smart Communications president and chief executive officer, and PLDT chief revenue officer,

said traffic increased by 25 percent during the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other areas.

Given this, Pangilinan said service revenues and the telco’s core income might book figures that are higher than last year’s.

“I can assure you that we have steady hands on the tiller and the ship itself is sturdy,” he added.

In the first quarter, earnings of the Pangilinan-led firm fell by 12 percent to P5.9 billion from P6.7 billion a year earlier due to investment losses in German-based Rocket Internet and increased investment in Voyager Innovations.

Core income dipped by 5 percent to P6.87 billion from P7.2 billion in the same period in 2019.

Total revenues grew by 7 percent to P43.64 billion from P40.6 billion.

Revenues from its consumer wireless unit reached P20.2 billion and the enterprise group, P10.1 billion. Its home segment contributed P9.6 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization stood at P21.6 billion.

PLDT shares surged by P54 or 4.74 percent to close at P1,194 apiece on Tuesday.