PLDT, Smart offer Foodpanda riders delivery connectivity

Staff of PLDT, Smart partner with Foodpanda.

FOODPANDA, a mobile food delivery marketplace, joins forces with PLDT Enterprise to provide connectivity solutions to ease riders’ daily operations. This birthed the Smart Ka-Panda postpaid plan, which is a Foodpanda exclusive mobile bundle that provides riders with the mobility to make use of their delivery app, Roadrunner, as well as other navigational applications.

The plan was created to bridge the gap between the riders and customers that, according to Jovy Hernandez, the ePLDT president and chief executive officer as well as the senior vice president and head of the PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups, was the main objective of this partnership all along.

He says, “We’ve partnered with them to ensure that drivers [are] provided with the means to ensure service quality.”

The plan is also expected to supplement the different functions that a Foodpanda rider is expected to fulfill on a daily basis.

“This collaboration with Smart and PLDT is expected to provide great help and assistance to our riders, who make deliveries for a living,” says Jao Manahan, the Community and Communications manager of Foodpanda.

With this partnership, Foodpanda aims to continue elevating benefits for its riders.

“This collaboration only marks the start of what we can do alongside Smart and PLDT [that] makes us believe that opportunities are indeed endless when you have formidable allies on your side,” added Manahan.