Please Enjoy This Video Of Sam Neill Playing ‘Uptown Funk’ On A Ukulele While Self-Isolating

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 22, 2020

As anyone who follows the New Zealand actor will know, Sam Neill’s internet presence throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been a small, welcome balm to the chaos of the world. He’s been doing a series of cooking videos on YouTube. He’s been reading love poems. He’s been talking about wine. He’s been reading bedtime stories.

That’s not all, though. Part of his posting to the platform has also been ukulele covers of classic songs. Last month, for instance, he delivered his own uke rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ (it’s eerie and great, watch it here.)

Now, the Jurassic Park star has given us a cover of Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s 2014 mega-hit ‘Uptown Funk’.

“Some songs just get your straight in the heart, and this is one of these,” Neill says at the beginning of the video. “It’s written by the great Mark Ronson.” He then adds that it was “covered” by Bruno Mars which is obviously… not correct, but who cares?

Armed only with his uke, Neill turns ‘Uptown Funk’ from a dancefloor-ready boogie bop into a brooding, sparse slow-burner.

Check it out below.