PLEDGE FOR TIMELESS BONDS WITH RIBENA’S NEWLY LAUNCHED #RIBENABONDINGPLEDGE MOVEMENT

Ribena Encourages Malaysians to Pledge Their Bonding Moments with Loved Ones Through the Timeless Goodness, Timeless Bonds Campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In conjunction with the recently launched Timeless Goodness, Timeless Bonds campaign, Ribena today introduces the #RibenaBondingPledge movement which encourages Malaysians to spend more treasured bonding moments with friends and family.



(L-R) Lam Hui Min, Head of Marketing, Beverage at Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia Sdn Bhd; Rodney Tan, Marketing Director at Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia; actress Zahirah Macwilson; and host Azura Zainal; take a photo after pinning up their own #RibenaBondingPledge at the Timeless Goodness, Timeless Bonds event.

The campaign aims to generate a movement of embracing relationships and special moments, with the #RibenaBondingPledge contest looking to reward Malaysians with GrabPay credits and exclusive movie tickets to GSC Aurum.

Lam Hui Min, Head of Marketing, Beverage at Suntory Beverage and Food Malaysia Sdn Bhd shared that Ribena hopes to encourage more people to actively create special moments with each other. “Precious time spent together creating meaningful bonding moments can sometimes be sidelined in our current lifestyles. As a brand that champions togetherness, Ribena emphasizes the importance of enhancing relationships through carefully crafted engagements. We want to provide this campaign as an opportunity to help fellow Malaysians reclaim and refresh these connections with one another.”

The #RibenaBondingPledge begins on 6 October 2022 and will run until 5 November 2022, with 12 winners to be chosen each week until the end of the campaign. To participate, all you need to do is head to Ribena’s official Instagram and follow these steps:

Share the pinned contest announcement post to your Instagram Story Include a caption on how you pledge to create timeless moments with your loved ones Tag 3 friends and @ribenamy BONUS: include a photo of your best bonding moment to be in the running for the main prize!

At the end of each week, 3 winners will walk away with the main prize: two (2) tickets each to the much-coveted GSC Aurum Theatre (The Gardens Mall). Meanwhile, 9 lucky runners-up will each take home RM100 in GrabPay credits. But that’s not all! The first 2,000 participants to share their pledges with the relevant tags and hashtags will also receive RM30 worth of Ribena products for FREE.

With its delicious, refreshing taste, and ample vitamin C to meet your daily 100% requirements, Ribena is best consumed in a cold, icy glass – and it tastes even better when shared during precious, timeless bonding moments with your loved ones.

For more information about the Ribena Pledge movement and entry steps, log on to the official Ribena Facebook and Instagram platforms at @RibenaMalaysia.

About Suntory Group

Suntory Beverage & Food Malaysia Sdn Bhd [201301042171 (1071996-A)] is home to Ribena, one of the most popular beverage brands in Malaysia. Ribena is the most popular blackcurrant drink in Malaysia, as well as other parts of the world. Rich in Vitamin C, it is also loved by many for its unique and refreshing blackcurrant taste. Ribena is now home to their new Simply Strawberry range and is also available in Original Blackcurrant in cordial and ready to drink formats.