Plenitude Locks Partnership with DISTED College Empowering Young Talents in The Field Of Hospitality

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the recent inking of the Memorandum Of Understanding between Plenitude Berhad and Tunku Abdul Rahman University on 26 January 2022, the Group welcomes a second partnership with DISTED College. The MOU was signed on Friday, 18 February 2022 at Mercure Penang Beach Hotel with the aim to expand its efforts to explore, develop and foster the talent pool for the hospitality industry.

The Guests of Honor who witnessed the event were YB Yeoh Soon Hin, (Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy) and Mr. Khoo Boo Lim (Executive Director of StudyPENANG and Vice President of Malaysian Association of Hotels).

In this strategic partnership, Plenitude takes accountability to foster young talents in the local tourism and hospitality industry. The signing of the MOU marks Plenitude’s goal of reaching out to harvest and nurture talent development by extending a base between the employers and students through the interchange of industry-relevant knowledge and practical learning experiences. The MOU with DISTED College based in Penang is especially meaningful and strategic since Plenitude owns and operates four hotels in the state – Ascott Gurney Penang, Mercure Penang Beach Hotel, Travelodge Georgetown and Tanjung Point Residences.

In her speech, Madam Chua Elsie, Non-Executive Chairman of Plenitude Berhad remarked, “At Plenitude, we strongly emphasise the importance of building sustainability and recognise it as a catalyst in the Group’s principal activities and business operations. As a corporation that prioritises the development and cultivation of young talents, we would like to express our encouragement to the students through this sustainable investment of efforts through this notable partnership with DISTED College. As projected in our vision and mission, we shall build and thrive towards building an agile and competent talent pool among the youths of our community.”

Plenitude is committed in this partnership to deliver industrial familiarity in the form of guest lectures, hotel visitations, workshops, and co-development of academic syllabi. Students will benefit from the MOU, through support of industry-relevant insights, skillsets, and knowledge in a much greater scale in this ever-changing industry.

With the objective to integrate further with the community, Plenitude as a key industrial player in the hospitality industry, strives to implement initiatives that will support and foster the students’ career growth.