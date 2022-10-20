Plini Announces 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Australian guitar virtuoso Plini will be cracking into 2023 with a huge national headline tour.

The prog prodigy will be visiting fans in Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth in January with his biggest tour production yet, supported by Canada’s Protest The Hero and Melbourne band I Built The Sky.

WATCH: Plini – ‘Papelillo’ live at the Enmore Theatre

[embedded content]

“We started booking this tour about one minute after we finally got to do the triple-postponed headline tour last May – the excitement for playing gigs again is back in full swing!” the guitarist explains.

“Super stoked to have one of my all-time favourite bands (Protest the Hero) joining us, as well bestie Dave Mackay from the UK joining my band on keys for the tour. If there are any notes left to be played at the end of the night, we will have failed…”

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Plini performing across some of Australia’s finest theatres supporting Northlane.

Catch all the important dates and details below.

Plini 2023 Australian Tour Dates

With Protest The Hero and I Built The Sky

Saturday, 28th January 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 29th January 2023 – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Wednesday, 1st February 2023 – The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, 2nd February 2023 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 3rd February 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 4th February 2023 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, 5th February 2023 – Magnet House, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale Friday, 21st October @ 9am AEDT here

Further Reading:

Monolith Festival Review – Karnivool Lead Prog Rock Masterclass in Melbourne

Doja Cat Apologised To Australian Guitarist Plini For Borrowing His Composition For ‘Say So’ Performance

Australian Guitarist Plini Says Doja Cat Borrowed From One Of His Compositions Without Permission