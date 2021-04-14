Plini Has Announced An Australian Tour For This July

Virtuosic Australian guitarist Plini has announced he’ll return to the stage this July, with an east coast tour to celebrate latest album Impulse Voices, which arrived last year.

Plini will be performing alongside his band – Chris Allison, Jake Howsam Lowe and Simon Grove – to perform both old favourites and new cuts from Impulse Voices.

“It was definitely a little strange releasing a new album without being able to celebrate it with live shows, but being able to announce these three (and hopefully more soon) has me and my band over the moon,” the maestro says.

“Going to be practising like crazy, putting together a new setlist… I’m even a little excited just to coil cables after the shows. See you all soon!”

Support on the tour will come from guitarist Stephen Taranto and his band, playing from latest EP Permanence for the first time. Before each show, both Plini and Taranto will be hosting a masterclass and Q&A session, where fans can ask both artists about their approach to songwriting, creativity and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Plini ‘Impulse Voices’ Australian Tour

with special guest Stephen Taranto

Thursday, 15th July

The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 16th July

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 17th July

The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: TicketSearch