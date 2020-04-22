PLM students to receive passing grades due to ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Students of the Pamantasan ng Lunsod ng Maynila (PLM) will receive passing grades for this school year’s second semester even if their classes were interrupted and remain suspended because of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“The grading system will give a grade of ‘P’ (Passing) mark to all PLM students enrolled in the said semester. This grade will not be used to compute a student’s general weighted average, retention or scholarships,” PLM president Emmanuel Leyco wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leyco also noted that graduate students will be given another year to finish their thesis.

FEATURED STORIES

He added that the academic calendar will still end on May 23 this year.

Meanwhile, Leyco said the PLM management and faculty will study options to adopt “virtual, blended and in-class modes of delivering PLM education.”

The government suspended classes during the ECQ to prevent mass gatherings and help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ