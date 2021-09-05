PLM to offer tuition aid to graduate students in exchange for community service

THE Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) will again offer financial aid to students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university will provide 50 percent to 100 percent tuition fee assistance. In exchange, students will have to render six months or one-year return service.

Students in the graduate and professional schools, including the College of Medicine and College of Law, may apply for the grant.

“We understand the plight of our students as they navigate learning amid this ‘new normal’ and the ongoing surge in Covid-19 infections. We consider this as our a social investment to keep our students on track with their education despite these difficult times,” PLM President Emmanuel Leyco said.

The resolution to renew the provision of financial aid to identified students was approved unanimously by the PLM Board of Regents and was signed last Friday.

The submission of applications for tuition aid for Academic Year 2021-2022 will open on Monday, September 6.

The PLM first offered the tuition assistance in the first semester of AY 2020-2021.