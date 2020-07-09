PLM to students, public: Beware of entrance exam con man

MANILA, Philippines — The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) on Thursday cautioned the public that an unauthorized individual is posing as a member of the university’s committee handling entrance examination results and directly transacting with students.

“PLM’s attention was called when information reached them that a person claims to be a part of the PLM committee that verifies the PLMAT passers has been asking for the course details of the recipients and has been making transactions with the students,” read the statement from Manila Public Information Office.