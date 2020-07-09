PLM to students, public: Beware of entrance exam con man

MANILA, Philippines — The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) on Thursday cautioned the public that an unauthorized individual is posing as a member of the university’s committee handling entrance examination results and directly transacting with students.
“PLM’s attention was called when information reached them that a person claims to be a part of the PLM committee that verifies the PLMAT passers has been asking for the course details of the recipients and has been making transactions with the students,” read the statement from Manila Public Information Office.
“PLM would like to remind that this person is not, in any way, connected to PLM or to any of its officials. PLM also encourages people to report to them immediately any similar or suspicious communication such as this one,” read the statement.
The university’s administration reminded the public that official announcements are only available through its website and official Facebook accounts:
Website: https://www.plm.edu.ph/
Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/PLM.Haribon/
Office of the PLM President Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/PoPLMLeyco/
This year, the city government-funded university accepted 6,705 freshmen students for school year 2020-2021.
