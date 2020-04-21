PLM, UdM students to get cash aid during COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — College students enrolled at the Universidad de Manila (UdM) and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM ) will get their cash aid despite the cancellation of classes during the enhanced community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said in an online address on Tuesday that city hall would give the list of recipients and cash to barangay officials who would then deliver the aid to the students.

He said that the students would get a monthly allowance of P1,000 covering the period from January to April.

Meanwhile, Grade 12 students of the two government schools will receive aid worth P500 each.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

