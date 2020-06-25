PM To Create Plan For Eased Restrictions On Indoor Gatherings

It’s a good day. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison is meeting with the national cabinet today to discuss winding back COVID-19 restrictions on venues and indoor gatherings. Which means that we could soon know when we’ll get to see bands again (!!!).

Brisbane Times reports that the PM will be seeking approval from the national cabinet on a timetable, detailing the slow easing of the COVID-19 guidelines we currently have in place for indoor gatherings. It aims to bring better certainty to the entertainment industry and help them forge a clear path forward.

Restrictions were placed on gatherings back in March, which is somehow like only three months ago. The entertainment industry has struggled since the restrictions were set in place. With many venues and artists alike losing income due to cancelled shows.

Yesterday, Scott Morrison officially detailed his $250 million JobMaker plan.

“Now it’s about the way back,” said Morrison.

“Now it’s about ensuring that we can get the show back on the road and the workers back into jobs.”

He said the JobMaker plan will offer, “a range of new grant and loan programs will roll out over the next 12 months to different parts of the arts sector to support the $112 billion creative economy and the more than 600,000 Australians it employs.”

The cabinet meeting is scheduled for today. We’ll keep you in the loop as the story develops.