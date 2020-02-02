PMA alumni homecoming to push through

MANILA, Philippines — The first death from the 2019 novel coronavirus in the country will not stop the holding of the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming in Baguio City this month.

PMA Alumni Association, Inc (PMAAAI) chair and chief executive officer Rufo de Veyra announced on Sunday that the homecoming would push through as “originally scheduled”on Feb. 14 and 15 at the PMA in Fort Gregorio del Pilar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“PMAAAI finds no compelling reason to change course especially at this late hour,”De Veyra said.

He pointed out that the activities for the two-day event would be confined within Fort del Pilar. Participants will converge for short periods unlike Baguio City’s “high density festivities like Panagbenga” which were already canceled this year following the World Health Organization’s declaration of the novel corona virus as a global health emergency.

FEATURED STORIES

The PMAAAI chair described the PMA alumni homecoming as a “low density and low intensity”event.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ