PMA cadets, officials in freshman hazing incident indicted for murder

BAGUIO CITY: The prosecutor’s office here indicted some officials and cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) for murder over the death of freshman Darwin Dormitorio due to hazing.

In a 62-page resolution released late Wednesday, the prosecution found probable cause against 3rd Class Cadets Shalimar Imperial Jr. and Felix Lumbag Jr., and Capt. Flor Apple Apostol, Maj. Maria Ofelia Beloy and Lt. Col. Cwasar Candelaria from the PMA Hospital.

Former cadets Julius Carlo Tadena and Christian Zacarias were indicted for committing less serious and slight physical injuries.

Speaking for Dormitorio’s family, lawyer Jose Adrian Bonifacio said there was “somewhat a sense of relief because finally they issued the resolution more or less seven months after we filed the cases”.

Dormitorio died of alleged maltreatment in the hands of his upper classmen in September 2019.

His family filed murder, hazing, dereliction of duty and other criminal charges against the PMA cadets and officials allegedly responsible.

“Although it is worthy to note that this is the first case to be filed under the new anti-hazing law, and so yes it is historic, we need to reflect on the coming days if we (with my clients) are satisfied with the resolution,” said Bonifacio.

Former PMA chief, Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista and former commandant of cadets Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, were also included in the charge sheet but were not indicted.

Dormitorio’s older brother, Dexter, claimed that Evangelista and Bacarro should be held accountable as accomplices in violating the anti-hazing law, considered as principals in the anti-torture law and should be made to answer for dereliction of duty as defined by Article 208 of the Revised Penal Code.

Bonifacio said the elder Dormitorio’s complaint was based on the case filed by the National Bureau of Investigation-Cordillera against Evangelista and Bacarro.

Investigators said Evangelista and Bacarro did nothing to avert the death of the fourth class cadet.

The Dormitorios also filed charges of hazing, torture and murder against First Class Cadet Axl Rey Sanupao, and 3rd Class Cadets Rey David John Volante and John Vincent Manalo.

Bonifacio said they “will exercise the option to file for reconsideration or even a petition for review with the Department of Justice ” but will still be the subject to the final instructions of his clients”.

Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio City director, who collaborated with the Dormitorio family in pursuing the charges, said he respected the resolution of the city prosecutor’s office, but was dismayed that not all personalities were indicted.

“We believe that this is the next chapter in the fight for justice for Darwin and his family,” the city police director said, adding, “Let justice takes its course.”

The PMA has not responded yet when sought for comment.