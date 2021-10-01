PMI reaches 6-month high

PHILIPPINE manufacturing expanded in September with the purchasing managers index (PMI) reaching a six-month high of 50.9, according to the latest IHS Markit poll.

The indicator increased from 46.4 in August and from 50.1 a year ago, the information provider reported in a statement released on Friday. The September figure was the highest since the 52.2 recorded last March.

The PMI takes into account new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery time and stocks. Readings above 50 signal an expansion; below that, a contraction.

“Latest PMI data revealed a step in the right direction for the Philippines manufacturing sector as it concluded the third quarter of 2021 with a renewed overall expansion. Although only marginal, the uptick followed a robust contraction in August following the reintroduction of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measures,” IHS Markit underscored.

While some virus-related restrictions remained in place, the rate of reduction in output, new orders, input purchases and employment lessened over the month as tighter safeguards were implemented, it added. Furthermore, in September, enterprises initiated stockpiling efforts in anticipation of increased client demand.

Nonetheless, global supply constraints continued to affect businesses with delivery times increasing noticeably and the rate of input price inflation remaining historically high, the information provider reported.

It claimed that output volumes decreased in September, continuing a six-month downward trend. The remaining Covid-19 regulations impeded manufacturing, businesses stressed.

“That said, the rate of contraction slowed considerably from that seen in August. Those companies registering higher output levels mentioned a resumption in factory operations,” IHS Markit added.

Similarly, it said new orders fell again in September, but at a slower rate. In the face of ongoing restrictions, anecdotal data suggested a general unwillingness to spend among clients. Meanwhile, new export sales were stagnant after decreasing substantially in the preceding survey period.

Manufacturing enterprises in the Philippines have reduced their workforce counts due to a mix of weak consumer demand, ECQ measures and voluntary resignation. The data provider added, headcounts have declined in 20 of the last 21 months with the overall rate of decline remaining stable in September.

Despite a continuous period of employment losses, businesses have been able to hold backlogs at bay as they have done since March 2016. Although the rate of backlog depletion slowed from August's high, it continued.

“Supply chains continued to be impacted by international Covid-19 restrictions during September. In addition to the pandemic, there were reports of port congestion, freight delays and container shortages. Except for the marked decline seen in the previous survey period, lead times were extended to the greatest degree since August 2020,” IHS Markit emphasized.

Firms increased their purchasing stocks in September, following a dip in August in response to long lead times and anticipation of higher client demand, it mentioned. Holdings in post-production declined for the second month in a row, albeit only slightly.

“Turning to prices, raw material scarcity, container shortages, higher shipping fees and unfavorable exchange rate movements were among the key drivers of rising costs, according to panel members,” IHS Markit noted.