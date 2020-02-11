“PMPC supports renewal of franchise of ABS-CBN”

Nag-isyu ng official statement ang PMPC, isang samahan ng mga entertainment journalists sa bansa, para ipakita ang suporta sa ABS-CBN sa bantang pagpapasara sa naturang TV station kapag hindi na-renew ang franchise nito ngayong Marso, 2020.

Narito ang kabuuan ng kanilang official statement:

“The Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC), Inc. is a group of professional and active entertainment journalists of newspapers, magazines, and tabloids, bloggers/vloggers, online influencers, and radio/TV/online reporters.

“For years, PMPC also functions as an independent award-giving body through the PMPC Star Awards for Movies, PMPC Star Awards for Television, and PMPC Star Awards for Music.

“We express concern over the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, a vital voice of Philippine media. People involved in the operation of the network, talents, and employees will lose their jobs if the franchise is not renewed.

“As the network faces the possibility of a shutdown, we are one in calling on Congress to reconsider the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, which is set to expire on March this year.

“We fully believe in upholding the freedom of the press and of expression in our mother land, the Philippines.”