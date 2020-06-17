PNAU Release New Music Video For ‘Lucky’

PNAU are still riding the high from their recently released single ‘Lucky’, and now they’ve released the psychedelic and mind-bending accompanying music video.

The video stars VLOSSOM’s Alister Wright, who also contributes vocals on the track. ‘Lucky’ is PNAU’s first track of the year, following the release of ‘Solid Gold’ and ‘All Of Us’ last year.

“This clip has been a labour of love,” PNAU’s Nick Littlemore said in a press statement

He goes on to explain all the different brains and moving parts it took to the bring the video to life.

“It started its journey in the markets of Ho Chi Minh city in Vietnam last year where my wife and I came across the most amazing looking artificial flowers. They took me straight back to tripping and going mad…wonderful. Anyway, we got a few large carry bags and filled them all up and from there I took a flight to Byron Bay where a fabulous fashion designer, Clarisse Odum, turned them into amazing wearable items.

“All this was done long before we had the brilliant director Imogen Grist on board, and the effects master Damian Dunne. And not forgetting the major inspiration of the art of UON visuals, with whom we collaborated to make this multidimensional world to explore. Like most of our songs, ‘Lucky’ is about finding the strength and the light in hard times to be a more loving and happy entity.”

Watch the video below.

[embedded content]