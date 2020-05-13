PNB income declines to P1.3B in January to March

WIDER loan provisioning dragged Philippine National Bank’s (PNB) net profit by double digits in the first three months of 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Tan-led lender said it netted P1.3 billion in the three-month period, a 29.7-percent plunge from the P1.9 billion posted in the same period a year ago.

But the computation by The Manila Times using the same figures provided by the bank showed that its net profit in the quarter decreased by 31.57 percent.

“Mindful of the unprecedented uncertainties surrounding the economic impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), the bank decided to take a proactive approach in its provisioning,” PNB said.

As a result, loan provisions reached P3.4 billion in the period, higher by P3.0 billion, compared with the P346 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Solid growth in net interest income, as well as non-interest income gained primarily from securities trading, supported the lender’s total revenues to surge by 33 percent to P12.4 billion.

Operating expenses, excluding provisions for impairment, were up by 13 percent from over the same period last year “as robust revenue streams translated to higher business taxes and other business-related expenses.”

Sustained momentum in its core lending and deposit-taking activities has driven the lender’s total consolidated assets to stand at P1.1 trillion as of March this year, higher by 6 percent from a year ago.

As of end-March, PNB’s total equity increased by P19 billion to P152 billion from last year’s levels, partly traced to its stock rights offering in July 2019.

Common equity tier 1 ratio was 13.80 percent and capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.72 percent.

“As we navigate through an extremely challenging business environment, the bank’s focus for the rest of the year is to ensure uninterrupted service to its customers and make meaningful contributions on initiatives to revive the economy,” PNB President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso said.

“This will require striking a balance between exploring business opportunities and effectively managing programs intended to relieve financial pressure on our customers while mitigating the increasing credit risk,” he added.

PNB shares dropped by 50 centavos or 2.25 percent to close at P21.75 each on Wednesday.