P!nk Adds New Sydney and Melbourne Dates to 2024 Australian Tour

P!nk will play a third show in both Sydney and Melbourne on her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour. The addition of two further stadium shows indicates the level of demand for tickets to see P!nk’s Alecia Hart on her first Australian tour since 2018.

Additional shows were previously announced for Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth. The latest update stretches the tour itinerary to include a total of 13 shows around Australia in February and March 2024.

P!nk’s third show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium will take place on Tuesday, 12th March. After two shows at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium (aka Sydney Football Stadium) in early February, Hart will return to Sydney on Saturday, 16th March for a gig at Accor Stadium in Homebush.

P!nk’s new album, TRUSTFALL, came out on Friday, 17th February, debuting at number one on the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart. Its lead singles, the tongue-twisting ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ and the Fred again..-produced title track, have both been streaming hits, with the former making it into the Australian and UK top 20s.

The album – P!nk’s ninth – features guest appearances from The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit and credits for Greg Kurstin, Max Martin and Shellback.

P!nk 2024 Summer Carnival Australian Tour

Friday, 9th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 10th February – Allianz Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 13th February – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 16th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 17th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, 20th February – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 23rd February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 24th February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 27th February – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA

Friday, 1st March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA

Tuesday, 12th March – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 16th March – Accord Stadium, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

Live Nation pre sale for the new Melbourne show runs from 12pm on Tuesday, 7th March till 11am on Wednesday, 8th March. Sydney pre sale is on from 2pm, Tuesday, 7th March till 1pm, Wednesday, 8th March.

General tickets on sale for Melbourne at 12pm on Wednesday, 8th March, and Sydney, 2pm on Wednesday, 8th March.

