P!nk Releases New Single ‘Irrelevant’, A Pop Protest Anthem

P!nk is back with a new single, a pop protest anthem dubbed ‘Irrelevant’.

Written in response to the current social climate in modern America, the track marks the rockstar-popstar’s first musical offering of 2022.

LIsten: P!nk – ‘Irrelevent’

“As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am,” Pink says of the track.

“I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice.”

Putting her money where her mouth is, P!nk will be using all the proceeds from the single to do some good in the world.

She’s announced that all the cash from the release of ‘Irrelevant’ will be donated to the American nonpartisan voting initiative created by Michelle Obama, which aims to change the culture around the voting process in the US and increase participation in each election cycle by helping to close race and age gaps.

The song’s release comes after P!nk was outspoken in her condemnation of the historic US Supreme Court decision to overturn Row V. Wade and essentially ban abortion across the United States.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay,” the singer wrote, “THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Meanwhile, ‘Irrelevant’ also marks the first collaboration between P!nk and Grammy-Award winning producer and songwriter, Ian Fitchuk.

You can take it for a spin above.

Further Reading:

Musicians Respond To US Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Overturning

Pink Offers To Pay Sexist Fine For Norwegian Beach Handball Team

Sweet Angel Pink Donates $500K For Australian Bushfire Relief