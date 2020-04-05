P!NK Reveals Positive Coronavirus Test Result, Donates $1 Million To Health Services

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 5, 2020

Pop superstar P!NK is the latest musician to be stricken with COVID-19.

The singer-songwriter revealed that she and her son Jameson tested positive for the virus two weeks ago, and so they were tested.

P!NK announced on her socials that the tests returned a positive diagnosis for coronavirus, but just two weeks later they were both retested and officially are both now negative.

She took the opportunity to take aim at the US Government for their handling of the global pandemic.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government not to make testing more widely available. This illness is real,” she wrote.

“People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Off the back of the news, the singer-songwriter announced she is donating $1 million USD to help fight coronavirus.

She’s giving $500K to the Los Angeles Mayor’s emergency fund and another $500,000 to the Philadelphia’s Temple University Emergency Fund in honour of her mother who worked there for 18 years.

The news comes just days after Fountain Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger died from complications attributable to the virus. Meanwhile, legendary country music act John Prine was recently reported to be in a “critical” condition as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Aussie acts to have come down with the virus include Jaguar Jonze, Thelma Plum and an unnamed member of Ocean Grove.