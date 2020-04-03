PNP: 2 police officers die from coronavirus disease

MANILA, Philippines — Two police officers have passed away due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday.
PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the first fatality is PNP patient number 13, a 46-year-old police officer assigned in Laguna. The patient died due to cardiac arrest on March 27. The result of his test – COVID-19 positive –came a week after he died.
The second fatality, meanwhile, is PNP patient 8, a 48-year-old police officer assigned in Metro Manila. He tested positive for the infectious disease on March 19 and died on the night of April 2.
Patient 8 was the same deceased police officer that PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa mentioned earlier.
Banac said 209 police personnel are now listed as persons under investigation while 1,600 police personnel are considered persons under monitoring for COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory illness caused a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2.
