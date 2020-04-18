PNP: 67 police officers test positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 67 members of the national police force who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac made the confirmation during the Laging Handa online press briefing.

“Sa amin pong hanay ay meron na pong nagkakasakit, at umabot na po na 67 ang lahat ng ating mga kasamang police frontliners ang nagpositibo sa COVID-19,” Banac said.

(Those in our ranks are getting sick too. Sixty-seven of our officers in the frontline have tested positive for COVID-19).

Banac added that the officers who have contracted the disease are now under “strict monitoring.”

Meanwhile, the PNP also recorded 74 probable COVID-19 patients, as well as 596 suspected patients.

Previously, the national police force announced on Friday that it has 65 COVID-19 confirmed cases.

The Philippines so far has 5,878 cases of the viral disease, of which 487 recovered while 387 have died.

