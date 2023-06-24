PNP: 76.67% of previously identified drug-affected barangays in PH now cleared

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said 27,248 or at least 76.67 percent of the 35,356 previously declared drug-affected barangays in the country are now “drug-cleared.”

The term “drug-cleared” is used for barangays previously classified as drug-affected but underwent Barangay Clearing Program and were declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing.

This is different from the term “drug-free” as drug-free barangays are places that have had no reports of drug activity ever since.

“Among the 42,046 barangays in the country, 35,356 had previously been declared as drug-affected. Of this total, 27,248 barangays have now been officially declared drug cleared,” said Police Brigadier General (PBGen) Redrico Maranan in a statement.

Out of the 27,248 cleared barangays, 115 were seriously affected, 12,560 were moderately affected, while the remaining 14,573 were slightly affected by drugs.

Meanwhile, PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda noted that clearing over 27,000 barangays from drugs is a remarkable progress, but he likewise stressed that there are still remaining challenges to combat.

“Currently, 8,288 barangays continue to grapple with drug-related issues. These barangays include 326 that are classified as seriously affected, 5,780 as moderately affected, and 2,182 as slightly affected. However, we stand committed to ensuring the prompt rehabilitation of these areas through ongoing drug-clearing operations,” said Acorda.

