PNP-ACG probing cyber attack on PLDT Twitter account

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police – Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP – ACG) is investigating the hacking of PLDT’s customer service Twitter account last Thursday, May 28.

“ACG (Anti-Cybercrime Group) is currently conducting an investigation. We might have a feedback in days to come,” PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said in an online press briefing on Friday when asked about PNP’s measures to address the hacking incident.

PLDT’s Twitter account for customer service was hacked and its Twitter handle changed from PLDT Cares to PLDT Doesn’t Care.

The account has over 100,000 followers.

The anonymous hackers took control of the account for more than one hour.

The hacker’s tweets were eventually deleted while the Twitter account’s name was returned to PLDT Cares at around 2 p.m.