PNP, AFP to create board of inquiry to improve operational procedures

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will create a board of inquiry to discuss how to improve operational procedures between both agencies, following the fatal shooting by police officers that led to the death of four soldiers in Jolo, Sulu on June 29.

“Today, the inspector general of the AFP Lt. Gen. [Gilbert] Gapay will be arriving here in Crame to thresh out organization matters in the creation of a board of inquiry, which will be launched together with the AFP inspector general and the inspector general of the Internal Affairs Service of the PNP,” PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said in a press briefing on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gamboa said he and Gapay have agreed for the creation of the board “primarily to determine operational lapses and how we can improve our operational procedures, both of the AFP and the PNP.”

Gamboa also recalled instructions of President Rodrigo Duterte during his meeting with PNP and AFP officials last Friday, saying the President had a common message for both armed agencies.

FEATURED STORIES

“Ang una niyang sinabi (he first told us), let us cool down, let us calm down over what happened,” he said.

“He also emphasized on both forums na mananagot ang dapat managot (that the guilty will be held liable). He is expecting full accountability. Kung meron mang sala ang mga pulis (if the police have a liability), then even the AFP and PNP leadership will submit to whatever the decision of the NBI,” he said.

Gamboa also said he was supposed to bring the nine police officers allegedly involved in the shooting to Metro Manila, but this was postponed after one of the officers tested positive in a rapid antibody test for the coronavirus disease.

He stressed, however, that a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is still needed to confirm the result of the rapid test.

He said he instructed Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, to bring the police officers to Camp Crame this week if the concerned officer tests negative for COVID-19 in a RT-PCR test.

RELATED STORIES

Duterte to PNP, AFP: I’m pleading for calm, understanding over Sulu incident

ADVERTISEMENT

Army chief: Killing of 4 Army intel officers in Jolo is murder, top Sulu cops should be axed

JE

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ