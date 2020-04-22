PNP announces promotion of several senior officers

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of Philippine National Police (PNP) Directorial Staff, Cesar Hawthorne Binag, has been promoted from major general to lieutenant general, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, announced on Wednesday.

Banac said President Rodrigo Duterte had approved of Binag’s promotion.

Binag is fourth in command of the PNP and manages operations of 16 PNP Directorial Staff.

Aside from Binag, Duterte also approved the promotion of three brigadier generals to the rank of major general:

Dionardo Carlos of the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM);

Arnel Escobal of the Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Eastern Mindanao

Joselito Vera Cruz of the DIPO-Western Mindanao

Meanwhile, seven colonels were promoted to the rank of brigadier general:

Bernard Tambaoan of Police Regional Office 12

Oliver Enmodias of the DIPO-Northern Luzon

Benjamin Villasis Jr. of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management

Rhoderick Armamento of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

Conrado Gongon Jr. of the DIPO-Western Mindanao

Ronald Oliver Lee of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group

Steve Ludan of the Directorate for Research and Development

The promotions were given due to the retirement of police generals in key positions in PNP.

