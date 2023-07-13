PNP arrests leader, members of notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang in Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested an alleged leader and members of a kidnap-for-ransom group deemed to be “one of the most dangerous criminal syndicates in recent history.”

On Thursday, the PNP said its anti-kidnapping group (AKG) arrested the members of the Madriaga kidnap-for-ransom group in a series of operations in a span of 24 hours in Cainta, Rizal on Wednesday.

“Upon receiving intelligence that the Madriaga kidnap for ransom group was planning to regroup for another kidnapping activity, an immediate operation was made by the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group to prevent them from victimizing innocent individuals,” the PNP said in a statement.

The series of operations resulted in the arrest of the group’s leader, Ramil Lagonoy Madriaga, 55; Jaime Marcaida Patano, 53; Ervyn Bernados, 32; Ronald Alivio, 44 and Richard Babagay, 38.

The suspects were arrested by virtue of warrant of arrest for kidnapping for ransom issued by Alma Crispina Collado-Lacorte, presiding judge of Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 21.

“They were known for their brazen acts of violence and their involvement in a series of heinous crimes across the region. The group’s activities had resulted in the loss of innocent lives, including the tragic death of an esteemed officer from the anti-kidnapping group during a confrontation with the criminals,” the PNP said.

PNP – AKG deputy director for administration Colonel Moises Villaceran told reporters that Madriaga’s group was involved in the kidnapping of cousins Mark and William Lu in Tondo, Manila on June 3, 2022.NP

Villaceran said that in 1997, Ramil was also charged with kidnapping before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court but was acquitted by the Supreme Court.

